Delhi CM lauds students of Armed Forces Preparatory School who cleared NDA exam

New Delhi, Oct 1 Thirty-two students from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in Delhi have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the students, saying it is "nothing short of a miracle".

During a meeting with these students at his camp office on Saturday, Kejrwal said: "Last year, we opened this school to prepare children for careers in the armed forces. This year, 32 students from this school have passed the NDA exam. These children will become officers, and I believe their success is nothing short of a miracle."

The Chief Minister stressed on the significance of their role in serving the country, stating: "You have the opportunity to do something remarkable for our nation. Embrace the challenges that come your way, always be prepared, and serve our country with dedication."

The success of the school -- inaugurated by Kejriwal on August 27, 2022 -- is even more astonishing considering it's the institution's inaugural batch. Kejriwal credited the school's authorities, teachers, and trainers for molding the students into "exemplary candidates within a short span".

"This school sets a precedent in Delhi. It paves the way for our youth to join the armed forces, and it's evident from this achievement that Delhi is now contributing officers to our nation's defence," he added.

UPSC conducts the NDA written examination biannually, with eligible candidates advancing to the Service Selection Board (SSB) for final selection. The school's students, motivated by their success, now aim to excel in the SSB exam as well.

Kejriwal further emphasised the "uniqueness" of this school in providing Delhi students with the opportunity to join the NDA. He expressed confidence that this success would contribute to sending more high-quality officers to the Indian Army from Delhi.

Education Minister Atishi also congratulated the students on their success, highlighting the dedication and hard work that led to this exceptional result.

She said: "Our children have achieved remarkable results in just one year, thanks to their determination and the support of our teachers and staff. Joining the Armed Forces is a noble dream, and these students are making it a reality."

The students explained the rigorous preparation required for the NDA exam, which involves 12 subjects, with 9 of them being external subjects. They expressed gratitude for the school's support, including UPSC classes, special classes, and a structured plan that helped them excel.

