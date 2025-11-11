Delhi CM orders modern waste compactors, panel for road construction

New Delhi, Nov 11 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that modern compactors will soon be installed across various parts of Delhi for efficient waste disposal, and a special committee will be formed for road construction.

Chairing a meeting to review the status of cleanliness and sanitation in the city, the Chief Minister said specialised machines will be deployed to manage green waste.

The Chief Minister stated that her government is highly sensitive towards issues of sanitation and cleanliness, adding that the dream of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ can only be realised when the city remains clean and tidy.

She announced that a special committee comprising officials from relevant departments will be constituted to oversee road construction projects.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, along with officials from DDA, PWD, DSIIDC and other departments.

The Chief Minister observed that the previous government had failed to treat the issue of cleanliness in Delhi with the seriousness it deserved.

She asserted that her government is actively addressing the matter with renewed determination and focus. She said that if smaller cities can perform well in cleanliness rankings, Delhi must move ahead with greater speed and efficiency.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there is no shortage of funds for this purpose. She urged officials to bring forward any practical and innovative proposals for improving sanitation, assuring that the government would ensure their swift implementation.

She also underlined the importance of providing proper spaces for waste disposal so that people do not dump garbage indiscriminately. The Chief Minister directed that dustbins be installed across the city and that all damaged or broken ones be replaced immediately.

She informed that several important decisions were taken in the meeting to accelerate the process of making Delhi a cleaner and better capital. High-capacity compactors will be installed in different areas of the city, with DDA and DUSIB providing land for this purpose. Given the abundance of greenery in Delhi, she noted that the city generates a significant amount of green waste.

Modern machines will therefore be installed to process this waste initially across all Assembly constituencies and later expanded to individual wards.

Officials have also been instructed to conduct daily field visits to monitor cleanliness across their respective areas. Such visits, she said, would send a positive message and encourage sanitation staff to remain alert and proactive.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to set both short-term and long-term targets for maintaining cleanliness at every level. Departments were advised to use social media platforms to share ‘before and after’ photographs of cleaned areas, in order to raise public awareness and foster citizen participation in keeping the city clean.

During the meeting, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood raised concerns regarding the design and quality of roads, pointing out that repeated road-cutting remains a major issue in Delhi.

He suggested framing a comprehensive policy to address the problem and recommended involving architects in the planning process so that roads are designed efficiently and as per requirements.

In response, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a special committee comprising officers from departments associated with road construction.

The committee will decide on aspects such as road design and ducting before construction begins. The Chief Minister said that this integrated approach will not only minimise the problem of road-cutting but also ensure durable and high-quality road infrastructure across the capital.

