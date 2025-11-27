Delhi CM promises camps to return unclaimed funds to rightful owners

New Delhi, Nov 27 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the Delhi government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, will organise large-scale camps so that every citizen can access information regarding their unclaimed funds and receive their money.

She made the announcement at the ‘Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikaar’ programme held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, which was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The objective of this national campaign is to assure citizens across the country that every unclaimed rupee, whether related to bank deposits, mutual funds, insurance, shares or dividends, is entirely safe, and is being returned only to its rightful owner.

Under this campaign, camps are being organised in every district of Delhi. Each camp features a dedicated helpdesk where citizens can easily access information related to their unclaimed funds through digital facilities, she said.

Trained officials are assisting every family to ensure that the entire process is simple, accessible and trustworthy, she said.

The Chief Minister said that this campaign brings genuine relief and dignity to middle-class and economically weaker families.

“Money that remained unclaimed for years, once earned through hard work, is now finally making its way back to its rightful beneficiaries,” she said.

Chief Minister Gupta added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the concerns of ordinary families, recognised their difficulties, and paved the way for returning this unclaimed capital to the people swiftly, transparently and safely.

This campaign has strengthened public confidence, and the Central Government has demonstrated through transparency, technology and citizen-friendly systems that people’s capital is in safe hands, she said.

The Chief Minister said that, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the country has witnessed unprecedented trust in banking and digital payments. She remarked that Indians’ savings habits were once limited, but initiatives such as zero-balance accounts, digital payments, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and financial inclusion have ensured banking access for every citizen.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the trust that once took years to build has been greatly reinforced through banking reforms under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

She said that earlier, due to corrupt systems, the benefits of government schemes did not reach the people directly; however, now the entire amount sent by the Central Government reaches the beneficiary without any leakage.

This shift has brought a historic transformation in the Indian economy and in the lives of ordinary citizens, she said, adding that returning unclaimed funds to their rightful owners is not merely a scheme, but an effort to strengthen the bond of trust between the government and the people.

She stated that Rs 85 crore has already been returned to rightful claimants, a testament to the success of this initiative.

--IANS

rch/dan

