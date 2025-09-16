Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 6,000 monthly financial aid for disabled people

New Delhi, Sep 16 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the government has decided to pay a monthly financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to eligible poor persons with disabilities requiring high support.

CM Gupta stated that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the scheme on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, eligible poor beneficiaries will receive a monthly sum of Rs 6,000 directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. This financial support is intended to cover the cost of caregivers, physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychological counselling, assistive devices, and other essential support services, said an official statement.

The purpose of this scheme is to support individuals and their families who face economic and social challenges due to disability. Certain eligibility criteria have also been set for those seeking financial assistance, the CM said in the statement.

The Delhi Cabinet had already approved the scheme in its previous meeting.

According to the Chief Minister, persons with disabilities are an integral part of our society and have the right to live a life of dignity and self-reliance.

She informed that this Department of Social Welfare scheme applies to persons with disabilities who have at least 40 per cent disability and are certified as having High Support Needs with a score between 60 and 100 by the District-level Assessment Board.

Beneficiaries must have been residents of Delhi for at least five years, the family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 1 lakh, and Aadhaar-linked verification is mandatory, she said.

She added that eligible citizens with disabilities will be able to register and apply online through the e-District portal. The application will then be processed by the District Social Welfare Officer and verified by the respective Assessment Board.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the importance of this scheme extends beyond financial assistance. “This initiative also seeks to enhance the social participation and self-reliance of persons with disabilities. Until now, the expenses associated with care and treatment have remained a significant burden for most families,” she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor