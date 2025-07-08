Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves Rs 53 crore for district fund, community projects

New Delhi, July 8 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday approved the Integrated District Project Fund and District Project Fund schemes with a provision of Rs 53 crore for small projects across districts.

The decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta, aims to provide financial support for development projects focused on infrastructure, community amenities, and social welfare.

“These funds will enable small but essential development projects in all government districts to be completed easily and without bureaucratic hurdles,” said an official statement.

The Chief Minister said this initiative is based on the good governance mantra of “Perform, Reform and Transform.”

She emphasised that the government aims to decentralise the system so that development projects can be completed quickly at every level.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by all Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Secretary and senior officials.

Explaining the schemes, the Chief Minister stated that they will accelerate grassroots-level development across Delhi and help ensure that basic services are delivered to citizens quickly and effectively.

These funds will support a wide range of projects such as roads, schools, dispensaries, and community centres. The scheme aims to identify local needs, plan relevant projects, and allocate resources for their execution at the ground level, she said.

The Chief Minister added that the objective is to address urgent, small-scale development needs in all 11 administrative districts of Delhi.

Implementation of these projects will be carried out through departments like PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, and MCD, among others. The initiative is designed for the benefit of all residents in the respective areas.

Types of infrastructure projects to be undertaken under the schemes include minor repair works related to roads, bridges, and other public structures such as district revenue offices.

Repairs of community centres, panchayat houses, and other public amenities will also be carried out under the scheme.

Construction works and repairs in schools and dispensaries, maintenance of cow shelters, street lights, CCTV cameras, drains, pond rejuvenation, and projects related to education and health will also be funded through the schemes.

The Chief Minister clarified that the scheme is entirely funded by the Delhi Government, which has allocated Rs 53 crore in total. “Out of this, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the Integrated District Project Fund and Rs 33 crore for the District Project Fund. This means that each district will receive Rs 3 crore for local projects,” she said.

The scheme will be administered by a Project Approval Committee (PAC).

The District Magistrate (DM) will serve as the Chairperson, and the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) as the Member Secretary. Other members will include the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Headquarters), the Block Development Officer (BDO), the senior-most Accounts Officer, and a representative from the beneficiary department.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this model will ensure full transparency and faster execution of small but necessary projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor