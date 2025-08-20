Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked At Her Civil Lines Residence by 35-Year Old Man

Rekha Gupta, Delhi chief minister, was reportedly attacked during a public hearing event in the national capital. She was targeted during her weekly 'Jan Sunvai' programme at her official residence in national capital's Civil Lines, claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to reports, the attack was conducted by a 35-year-old man, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has condemned the attack and called the incident unfortunate. Speaking to news agency ANI, he raised questions over the law and order situation in Delhi, asking if the chief minister is not safe, then how can a common person be safe in the national capital.

"CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety," Yadav said.