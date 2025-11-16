Delhi CM Rekha Gupta campaigns for BJP candidates in MCD bypoll

New Delhi, Nov 16 Reiterating the resolve to develop Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, spearheaded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, addressing several meetings, including those in Najafgarh and Shalimar Bagh.

During her interaction with people in rural areas, she said the previous governments ignored the villages in the city.

"The villages and rural areas of Delhi remained neglected from development for years. Previous governments neither paid attention to basic facilities nor prioritised the needs of rural areas. But after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi, the expansion and development of basic facilities in every street, every colony, and every ward is progressing at a continuous pace," the Chief Minister added.

Asking BJP workers to reach out to voters of the city, CM Gupta said, "We must go among the public and share the pace and impact of these development works. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with the resolve to build a developed Delhi."

In a message on X, the Chief Minister said, "Today, at the Tridev Conference organised in Najafgarh, I had the opportunity to interact with our Tridev-equivalent activist companions who arrived from the Dichauan Kalan area."

Seeking votes for the BJP candidate in the MCD polls, she said, "

On the occasion, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, BJP MLA Neelam Krishna Pahalwan, Abhay Verma, former Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh, Najafgarh District President Raj Sharma, Mandal President Manoj Tiwari, and office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present.

In Shalimar Bagh, the Chief Minister met the resident welfare association members (RWA) on Sunday morning.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Met with local residents at the RWA conference organised in Trilok Bhawan, Shalimar Bagh, and appealed for voting in favour of the BJP in the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections."

In the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, development works have progressed at an unprecedented pace over the past eight months, she said, giving a report card on her own Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister said, "To further strengthen this journey of development, I urge all of you to extend your blessings and support to Anita Jain. With your cooperation, we will be able to work with double the strength towards making Shalimar Bagh an ideal, safe, and developed area. With the support and blessings of all of you, the BJP's resounding victory in 12 wards of Delhi is certain."

As many as 53 candidates are in the fray for the 12 seats for which the by-elections will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor