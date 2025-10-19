Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Diwali with children at orphanage

New Delhi, Oct 19 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday celebrated the festival of lights with children at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Children’s Home for Orphaned Boys in Tis Hazari, an official said.

The Chief Minister spent time with the children, extended her Diwali greetings, and gave them gifts.

She interacted affectionately with them, inquiring and learning about their lives, studies, interests, and dreams.

The Chief Minister said that Diwali is not merely about lighting lamps but about spreading light in people’s hearts.

“The smiles of these children are the greatest gift for me,” she said.

She added that the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that every child has access to education, safety, and a nurturing environment so that they can grow up to be self-reliant and confident citizens. She also prayed for the happiness, progress, and success of all children.

Later, the Chief Minister shared that during her interaction, she engaged the children in a light-hearted conversation, asking about their likes and dislikes, eating habits, discipline, and mutual behaviour to understand how comfortable and content they feel in their surroundings. She expressed satisfaction in learning that the children feel safe and happy there.

She further stated that ensuring proper care, education, and facilities for children in all government-run shelter homes and ashrams remains a top priority for the Delhi government.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to spreading joy across all sections of society, especially to those children who are most in need of care and support, the Chief Minister extended her warm wishes for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and the upcoming Chhath festival, saying, “Your smiles are the true light of Delhi.”

CM Gupta also extended Diwali greetings to citizens and called upon them to celebrate the festival in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner.

In a message, she said, “Let us take a pledge to foster love and brotherhood with each other on this festival.”

The Chief Minister urged the people to use only Green Crackers to protect Delhi from pollution, and to light diyas in the traditional way, prioritise rangoli, and share sweets to spread the message of happiness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor