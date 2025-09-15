Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes internship appointment letters

New Delhi, Sep 15 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed internship appointment letters to 87 youth selected for the Developed Delhi CM Internship Programme, calling it a historic initiative towards nurturing future policymakers and making democracy more vibrant.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day orientation event for CM Internship Programme, CM Gupta said the interns have been selected from among 9,000 applicants in a completely transparent manner and this for the first time that such a programme is being organised in Delhi.

“This is not just an internship programme but a building block in the building of a new India,” said the Chief Minister.

In a word of advice, the CM asked the interns to help making decisions in departments to be more data driven. “Your new ideas will always be welcome. With your help, we will take this fight from social media to the ground and together take the country and Delhi forward,” she said.

Hitting out at earlier governments for half-hearted attempts to involve youth, she said: “Internships organised by earlier governments carried a political agenda and recruited political people to offer them monetary benefits. However, we have initiated the programme in a transparent manner and look forward to bringing new ideas and vibrant decision-making to boost good governance.”

In a message on X, CM Gupta said: “Today, at the Delhi Secretariat, internship appointment letters were distributed to these energetic and talented youth. This scheme is inspired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's PM Internship Scheme and is a new initiative to incorporate youth thinking into the governance system.”

“After 3 days of training, the selected youth will receive a three-month paid internship in various departments of the Delhi government. Here, while working with officials, they will understand administrative processes and be able to provide their suggestions. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, our government is committed to empowering the youth and connecting them with the spirit of nation-building,” she said on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor