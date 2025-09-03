Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Sunwai' amid tight security, first after assault

New Delhi, Sep 3 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed the 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines, amidst heightened security, almost two weeks after the assault on her.

The 'Jan Sunwai' programme saw participation of a large number of city residents, who came to her residence with their grievances and sought the CM’s help in resolving the matters.

The programme, first after the physical assault on her, saw heavy police and security personnel deployment. Police and security personnel formed a ring around the Chief Minister while a table was placed between her and the visitors. The applicants came one by one to submit their complaints and grievances.

The heightened security measures also saw the scanning of individuals with metal detectors, and keeping the entire programme through CCTV monitoring.

The programme began at 8 a.m., which saw people from different parts of the national capital coming to the CM’s residence with their grievances.

A couple of locals later spoke to the media and shared about what help they sought and the assurances they got from the Chief Minister.

"I approached the Chief Minister with my concern. I am physically disabled -- one of my arms and a leg is affected. I appealed for a government job, as it would greatly help improve my situation," said a city resident.

Another applicant said, “I told them that my country got independence in 1947. I was there, I was part of it, and till today I haven't received any benefits. My children may have received something, jobs and all, but I didn't get anything — no pension, nothing. I'm troubled. The Chief Minister said, "Go, it will be done, you'll get the pension..."

The 'Jan Sunwai' programme was halted after the August 20 attack on the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to X to share pictures of her meeting with people at the Jan Seva Sadan and wrote, “Today, during the public hearing, I met with citizens who came from various parts of the capital and listened to their suggestions and problems.”

“Dialogue with the public always gives me new energy and deepens my dedication to service. Public hearing is a new culture of service. The resolve of the Delhi government is - to give topmost priority to public service and swift solutions to every citizen,” she added.

On Tuesday, Delhi CM also visited flood-affected areas and relief camps near Geeta Colony flyover to assess the flood situation in the city after the Yamuna level reached near the danger mark. She met families in camps, heard their concerns, and assured them that the government is fully committed to providing support.

