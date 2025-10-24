Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Chhath preparations, paints water tank for devotees

New Delhi, Oct 24 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inspected several ghats being prepared for the Chhath festival and even painted a water tank being built for devotees in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka.

Later, in a message on X, she said, “Preparations for the grand festival of faith, Chhath, are underway in Delhi with full enthusiasm and devotion. Today, I inspected the under-construction Chhath site in Dwarka Sector 23-B and participated in the preparations alongside local citizens through voluntary labour.”

“It was heartening to see the enthusiasm and faith on people's faces, as they feel that the government is with them, standing by their festival. On this occasion, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and local dignitaries were present,” she wrote on X.

During the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated development projects and the newly constructed Chhath Ghat and dedicated it to the public in the Laxmi Nagar Assembly.

“This ghat is not only a symbol of the faith of our Purvanchali brothers and sisters but will also become a mark of Delhi's cultural pride and community participation. The preparations for the Chhath Mahaparv, being carried out with dedication and sensitivity under the leadership of the BJP government, are unprecedented,” she said on X.

“This time, when our sisters offer their prayers to the Sun God on the banks of the Yamuna, they will do so standing in clean and pure water. This new ghat is a symbol of the confluence of faith and development in Delhi. On this occasion, MLA from Laxmi Nagar, Shri Abhay Verma, and local dignitaries were present,” she said.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta celebrated the Bhai Dooj festival with jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Today, we celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj with the brave soldiers of the BSF. Since these guardians are stationed on the border, away from their homes and families, it becomes our duty to stand by them like their families, to take care of all their needs,” she wrote on X.

With the same spirit, today the foundation stone for the water pipeline was laid at BSF Camp, Chhawla, she said.

“On August 11, when I had come here during the tree plantation programme, I had promised that the long-standing water problem would be resolved by our government. Today is the moment to fulfil that promise. This is the working style of our government—from promise to action, and from service to solution,” she stated.

