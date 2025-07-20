Delhi CM Rekha Gupta keen to promote art, culture of other states

New Delhi, July 20 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasised the importance of promoting and expanding the art and culture of various states across the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

She called for events such as women's art exhibitions, artist camps, music and dance festivals, theatre performances, and religious celebrations like Chhath Puja and Durga Puja to be organised across the city to increase public participation.

The Chief Minister also said that efforts will be made to explore possibilities for teaching non-Hindi languages to children in Delhi, enabling them to understand the social and cultural identities of other states.

At a recent meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta discussed measures to enrich Delhi’s cultural landscape and involve all sections of society in cultural activities.

“Delhi is not merely the capital city but also a reflection of the country’s cultural identity,” she said.

“We want the art and culture of various states to reach every street and for every individual to feel connected to it,” she said, adding that theatre and folk arts are powerful tools for spreading awareness and information, often more effectively than other forms of communication.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra, as well as various secretaries, deputy secretaries, and senior officials from different agencies.

CM Gupta noted that the Department of Art, Culture and Languages can play a vital role in this endeavour by broadening the scope of its programmes and activities.

According to the Chief Minister, the department must take its initiatives beyond designated locations and bring them to the general public to enhance public participation.

She directed officials to ensure that regional festivals celebrated in Delhi include artists from the respective states, as this would help generate greater public interest in these events.

The Chief Minister noted that while the Department of Art, Culture and Languages has long promoted Delhi’s cultural heritage, its reach must now be expanded.

Highlighting Delhi’s diverse population, she emphasised the growing celebration of regional festivals and directed officials to involve artists from different states in these events.

--IANS

rch/dan

