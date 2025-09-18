Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 3 school curricula for entrepreneurship, life skill

New Delhi, Sep 18 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday formally launched three new academic curricula NEEEV (New Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development Scheme), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti (National Policy).

“The purpose of this initiative is to prepare students for the future by combining academic learning with essential life skills and civic responsibility,” said the Delhi CM.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative marks a revolutionary step in the field of education, designed not only to impart academic knowledge but also to empower students with life skills, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and a sense of responsible citizenship.

The programme held at Bharat Mandapam was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials. The Directorate of Education has developed these curricula.

Chief Minister Gupta explained that these three curricula have been introduced across all government schools in Delhi for millions of students, with the broader aim of nation-building.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the new courses are intended to instill a business mindset in children from an early age, introduce them to artificial intelligence (AI), and enable them to become competent and self-reliant.

The goal, she emphasised, is to shape students not merely as job-seekers but as future job-creators.

She noted that through the Science of Living curriculum, children’s personalities would be refined in all aspects, while nurturing sensitivity and compassion towards society.

The Chief Minister added that these curricula have already been shared with the teaching community and form a key component of the Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service), aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Gupta made it clear that the government would ensure no shortage of resources for schools, whether in terms of toilets, laboratories, playgrounds, or other facilities.

She reiterated that her priority is not the construction of large buildings or flyovers, but the creation of better schools and the guarantee of quality education.

She urged teachers to carry forward this educational mission so that Delhi’s government schools set new benchmarks, produce capable citizens, and play their rightful role in nation-building.

--IANS

