Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to Swaraj Kaushal  

New Delhi, Dec 7 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday paid tributes to former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, recalling his public service and dedication towards national interest.

“Today, the PSOI Club in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji, father of the esteemed MP Smt. Bansuri Swaraj Ji, by offering floral tributes at his prayer meeting,” CM Gupta wrote on X.

“Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji's simple, exemplary, and sensitive personality will always be remembered. As the former Governor of Mizoram, a renowned legal expert, and a Rajya Sabha MP, his dedicated service to the people as an outstanding karma yogi will remain eternally etched in our memories,” she said after attending the prayer meeting.

“We pray to God to grant his departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow patience and strength upon his daughter Smt. Bansuri Swaraj Ji and their family during this difficult time,” she said.

Kaushal, husband of former Union Minister Late Sushma Swaraj and father of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, passed away on Thursday. He was 73.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of and said in a message on social media, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged.”

Recalling Kaushal’s career, the PM said, “He became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure. His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his daughter, Bansuri and the other family members in this sad hour.”

Kaushal died in the afternoon after developing a medical complication. He was brought to the AIIMS Emergency Department at 10.45 a.m. in critical condition. The emergency medical team immediately initiated resuscitation measures, but despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 1.50 p.m., said a statement issued by the hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor