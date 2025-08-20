Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reacts After Attack During Public Meet: I Was in Shock After This, but…”

Rekha Gupta Attack News: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she was shocked after being attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday but is now feeling better. Delhi CM described the incident on X as a “cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.” She urged her supporters not to visit her and said she will soon return to work.

आज सुबह जनसुनवाई के दौरान मेरे ऊपर हुआ हमला केवल मेरे ऊपर नहीं, बल्कि दिल्ली की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के हमारे संकल्प पर किया गया एक कायराना प्रयास है।



स्वाभाविक है कि इस हमले के बाद मैं सदमे में थी, परन्तु अब बेहतर महसूस कर रही हूँ। मैं अपने सभी शुभचिंतकों से निवेदन करती हूँ कि… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 20, 2025

"The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people. Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me," Delhi CM wrote on X.

She added that she'll soon join the work again. "I will soon be seen working among you again. Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before. Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength," X post read.

Delhi Police arrested the attacker, identified as Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat. Officials said he is a serial offender with multiple cases registered against him in Rajkot. An FIR for attempted murder under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed at Civil Lines police station. Police said he came to Delhi by train on Tuesday and stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.