Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat Call; Ghaziabad and Delhi Police Launch Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has received a threat call from a late-night call to the Ghaziabad Police PCR on late Thursday night, June 6. The caller threatened to kill the CM. Ghaziabad and Delhi Police have launched a joint search operation to trace the accused.

According to the police, the call was made at around 11 p.m., prompting security officers to immediately launch a manhunt in coordination with Ghaziabad police. The caller, whose identity remains unknown, made the threat before disconnecting the call. Police sources say the number used to place the call is currently switched off. An investigation is underway to trace the caller.

A threat was made against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta via a late-night call to Ghaziabad Police PCR. The caller threatened to kill the CM. Ghaziabad and Delhi Police have launched a joint search operation to trace the accused: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/LdXxEIWP8G — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2025

Security around CM Rekha Gupta has been tightened and senior officials are monitoring the situation closely. Meanwhile, the official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi has also been allotted. CM Rekha Gupta will now reside at 1/8 Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines.