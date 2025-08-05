Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks public support in special cleanliness drive

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday exhorted citizens to wholeheartedly join the special cleanliness drive launched in the city, claiming that making the Capital clean and beautiful is a collective responsibility.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Timarpur, the CM said, "I hope every individual will understand the collective responsibility of 'Hamari Dilli, Hamari Jimmewari' and clean the city near his or her location."

"Such efforts will make Delhi clean, green and better," she said on the sidelines of a visit to a slum cluster with legislator S.P. Khatri and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh.

CM Gupta said that it is a matter of happiness that the cleanliness drive is in operation at thousands of places in the city, with Resident Welfare Associations, social and religious organisations and elected representatives taking part in it.

She also mentioned the case of a youth who cleans the bus queue shelters every morning and posts his good deed on social media.

The Delhi government launched the month-long 'Delhi's Freedom from Garbage - Cleanliness Drive' special campaign from August 1 as part of Independence Day celebrations.

CM Gupta said that special programmes under the 'Freedom from Garbage' campaign would be held every Saturday and Sunday throughout August.

Alongside wide publicity through multiple channels, a dedicated online portal is allowing residents to upload 'before and after' photographs of cleaned sites to showcase their contribution, she said.

She said that to ensure the campaign is carried out effectively, all departments of the Delhi government are contributing to it.

The drive also involves Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market associations, school and college students, and other institutions.

CM Gupta stated that August is celebrated as the month of India's Independence, and the government has resolved that this August, Delhi will achieve "freedom from garbage".

She added that with extensive public participation and strong inter-departmental coordination, the campaign would be implemented so effectively that citizens would truly feel the capital has achieved "freedom from garbage".

The campaign is placing particular focus on schools, government offices and hospitals, with targeted efforts to clear long-accumulated waste and unused items from storerooms.

