Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to wield a broom at Hanuman Mandir Complex tomorrow: NDMC's Kuljeet Chahal

New Delhi, May 5 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will join a cleanliness drive by offering ‘Shramdan’ at the Hanuman Mandir complex in Connaught Place on Tuesday, said Vice Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Chahal on Monday led a ‘Mega Cleanliness Campaign’ at the Hanuman Mandir as part of the ‘One Hour Daily Shramdaan’ campaign.

Under the campaign, employees and officials from NDMC’s Education, Architecture, Civil Engineering, Health, and Fire Services Departments participated with great enthusiasm, he said.

In addition, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra led a parallel campaign at Safdar Hashmi Marg, Council Member D. P. Singh in Lodhi Colony, and Council Member Sarita Tomar in Moti Bagh area, along with other departments of NDMC, he said.

“In the coming days, more prominent dignitaries, public representatives, and leaders from social organisations will participate in the drive, not only showcasing their commitment to cleanliness but also playing a vital role in spreading the message of hygiene across society. Their involvement will infuse new energy and public support into the campaign,” said an official.

Chahal informed that nearly 9,500 NDMC employees participated in the cleanliness campaign on Monday.

The drive will continue till May 9 across all 14 sanitation circles of NDMC, wherein each department’s staff is contributing one hour daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. towards cleanliness.

“Citizens from various walks of life and volunteers are also actively taking part. In addition, all schools, sub-stations, hospitals, and dispensaries are conducting parallel cleanliness drives within their premises,” said Chahal.

Calling it a historic civic initiative in NDMC’s history, Chahal said that, for the first time, all employees are engaging in public cleaning activities before starting their official duties.

“This collective effort is being recognised as one of the most extensive and inclusive sanitation campaigns undertaken by NDMC to date. To ensure smooth coordination and accountability, 14 Heads of Departments have been appointed as nodal officers — each assigned to monitor one sanitation circle. These officers are responsible for overseeing field operations, workforce deployment, monitoring progress, and submitting daily reports,” he said.

