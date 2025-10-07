Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Trilokpuri, donates Rs 1 lakh for renovation of Valmiki temple

New Delhi, Oct 7 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the national capital’s Trilokpuri area on Tuesday, greeted the residents on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and vowed to bring transformational change in the constituency by repairing roads, cleaning canals and improving infrastructure.

She also donated Rs one lakh for the renovation of the Valmiki Temple in Trilokpuri.

The Chief Minister was welcomed and honoured by the Trilokpuri residents by placing a turban on her head.

Addressing the gathering, Rekha Gupta said that she felt immense joy to celebrate the occasion with them, stating that Lord Valmiki was part of everyone’s life.

“If he hadn't existed, we would never have known the life and character of Lord Ram. It's because of his portrayal via Ramayana that we know and understand the life of Lord Ram,” she said.

Taking a pledge to expedite developmental projects in Trilokpuri, she said that her government was extending all possible assistance and funding for the constituency's development.

“Trilokpuri Assembly has to be transformed into Ram Rajya. I have told Trilokpuri legislator Ravi Kant to focus on development and not worry about the funds,” she told the crowd, eliciting cheers and applause from the crowd.

Speaking about the significance of Maharishi Valmiki, she said that when the grand Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya, PM Modi ensured that a temple dedicated to Lord Valmiki was also built in the vicinity.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM greeted the Valmiki community on the birth anniversary of ‘Adi Kavi’ Maharishi Valmiki.

“Through his great creation, the Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki Ji not only immortalized Indian culture and ideals, but also connected every individual to the values of Lord Shri Ram such as righteousness, truth, honor, and the fulfillment of duty. His thoughts continue to inspire us even today to walk the path of righteousness and work for the welfare of society,” she said in a post on X.

