Delhi CM reviews infra, green policies, pushes for ease of doing business

New Delhi, June 14 Issues related to Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, slums, industrial zones and proposed Green Building Policy came up for discussion at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday.

Addressing members of a task force, CM Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to providing better infrastructure in the capital and promoting ease of doing business.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, and representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Chief Minister discussed critical issues such as unauthorised colonies, housing societies, redevelopment of colonies, and the modernisation of infrastructure in industrial zones.

Special discussions were held on simplifying building by-laws and improving coordination among various agencies, said an official.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to make construction-related procedures simple, transparent, and accountable to avoid unnecessary delays in developmental works.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the revision of circle rates and announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner to carry out these tasks.

The committee will submit a detailed report based on current market conditions and property values, which will then be used as the basis for revising the circle rates. She highlighted that there are inconsistencies in the current circle rate structure across Delhi that required reassessment.

Regarding unauthorised colonies, the Chief Minister instructed all civic agencies to take proactive steps for their improvement.

She also directed the DDA and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive and detailed report addressing issues related to ownership rights and property registration in these colonies.

The task force presented a report which included several significant recommendations for the overall development of the city.

Key proposals in the report included the implementation of a single-window clearance system, standardised development control norms across all agencies, and time-bound approvals for large-scale projects.

The 10-point report also recommended reduction in amalgamation charges for commercial plots, no requirement of revised layout plans in MCD areas, having a green building policy to incentivise sustainable infrastructure development, rationalisation of property tax, optimum utilisation of land allotted to DMRC and reduction in FAR for hotel and other commercial plots.

The task force also proposed that slum redevelopment should be encouraged under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, allowing for commercial activities within such projects.

