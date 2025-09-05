Delhi CM ropes in city BJP workers for expanding flood relief

New Delhi, Sep 5 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday finalised a strategy to collect flood relief materials from the public and deliver them to the needy, an effort aimed at supplementing the efforts of government agencies.

As the Yamuna breached the 207 metre-mark and inundated several low-lying areas, the CM decided to rope in workers of the ruling party for expanding the relief operations.

After the meeting, CM Gupta wrote on X, “Today, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi BJP office under the chairmanship of State President @Virend_Sachdeva ji, in which the flood situation in Delhi and across the country, as well as relief efforts, were reviewed.”

“In this meeting, State Organisation General Secretary @PavanRanaRSS ji, Members of Parliament, ministers of the Delhi government, and state BJP office bearers discussed a comprehensive strategy together,” she wrote.

The Chief Minister emphasised that “every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party will remain active among the public with a spirit of service and cooperation during this hour of crisis”.

She said, ‘With the support of the people of Delhi, our resolve is to collect relief materials and deliver them to every person in need. Delhi BJP will ensure that assistance reaches every affected family.”

Earlier in the day, the CM directed officials to monitor the Yamuna water level round-the-clock and ensure prompt safety and relief work to help those hit by flood in low-lying areas.

After a meeting, the Chief Minister said on X, “Today, I held an online meeting with all the District Magistrates of Delhi to review the water level of the Yamuna and the situation of heavy rainfall.”

“Clear instructions have been given to the officials that 24x7 monitoring should continue, there should be no laxity in relief work, and the safety of every Delhi resident should be the topmost priority. The entire government team is alert and fully prepared to deal with every situation,” she wrote.

On Friday, the Yamuna water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 a.m., coming down slightly from 207.35 metres at 6 a.m.

On Thursday, the Yamuna water level touched the season’s highest level of 207.48 metres, breaching the 207-metre mark for the fifth time since 1963.

According to the weather department, moderate rainfall with normal cloud cover is expected in Delhi on Friday, while September 6 and 7 are likely to witness heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor