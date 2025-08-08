Delhi CM slams Atishi for skipping GST Council meet, misleading Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 8 Attacking her predecessor, Atishi, for misleading the House, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday introduced the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, reaffirming the government’s commitment to simplifying tax administration.

CM Gupta, who also heads the finance department, sharply criticised former Delhi Finance Minister Atishi for raising questions on GST amendments passed in meetings she did not attend.

“She is now questioning reforms that she neither debated nor helped shape. It is unfortunate that someone entrusted with Delhi’s finances remained absent during key deliberations,” said CM Gupta.

She further noted that Atishi missed not only the 55th GST Council Meeting, where these reforms were approved, but also several previous sessions.

The CM added that had the former government respected institutional processes, Delhi would have benefited even more.

The Chief Minister stated that the amendments proposed in the Bill align the Delhi GST Act with reforms passed in the Central GST Act by the Union Government, ensuring nationwide consistency in tax regulation.

“This is a step towards simplification, transparency, and justice for taxpayers. Our aim is to promote business confidence while maintaining effective revenue governance,” said CM Rekha Gupta while tabling the bill.

She praised the Revenue Department for its dedicated execution of these complex reforms and reaffirmed her government’s vision for a compliant, efficient, and business-friendly taxation environment.

“The Delhi Government under my leadership is committed to creating a robust tax ecosystem that supports both governance and growth,” she said.

The CM also addressed misconceptions about Delhi’s revenue authority, stating, “Delhi is a Union Territory. Income tax, customs, and corporate taxes are handled by the Centre, not the Delhi Government. We are responsible for GST, VAT, Excise, and Stamp Duty.”

She thanked the Central Government for continuing to bear the costs of law enforcement, pensions, Metro operations, and major urban development schemes. “From Delhi Police salaries to pensions worth Rs 6,000 crore, from Metro Rail to Central Universities, Delhi receives more than its due. It is the Centre that ensures Delhi runs smoothly, regardless of politics,” she stated.

