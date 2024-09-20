Delhi coaching centre deaths: SC asks high-powered panel to file interim report within 4 weeks

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Supreme Court on Friday asked the high-powered panel, formed by the Union government following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar in July, to file an interim report within four weeks.

A bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, also asked the state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to apprise the top court of the policy, legislative, and administrative amendments introduced to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing after four weeks.

In August this year, the top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants and asked the government to detail the steps taken to ensure compliance with safety protocols in coaching institutes.

It had orally observed that no coaching centre should be allowed to operate unless they comply strictly with safety norms and regulations.

The Delhi High Court, on August 2, ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the incident. It ordered the formation of a committee consisting of the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman, the MCD Chairman, and the Commissioner of Police to re-look into Delhi’s administrative, physical, and financial infrastructure.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had also formed a committee to investigate the incident that claimed three lives in the national capital. The committee, comprising the Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi's Principal Secretary, Home, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Fire Advisor, and the Joint Secretary (MHA), will submit its report within 30 days.

Three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area, which was being used illegally as a library. The incident trapped 17 other students for several hours, highlighting the dire safety issues in these establishments. The basement of the coaching centre was used as a library in violation of the rules since the space was allowed to be used only for parking and storage purposes.

