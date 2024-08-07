Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: CBI Takes Over Probe Into IAS Aspirants Death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control of the investigation into the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching center in Delhi, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala tragically drowned when water flooded the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar after heavy rains on July 27.

The CBI has taken over the case from the Delhi Police following an order from the Delhi High Court. The court had criticized both the police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for their handling of the students' deaths, questioning how the victims could not escape from the basement. It also inquired whether the doors were obstructed or if the staircases were too narrow.

"What's your line of looking? How did the children drown? You have done an investigation now. We are on August 2. Why were they not able to come out of the basement? It doesn't get flooded immediately. Water takes at least two-three minutes to fill a basement, it can't happen in a minute. Why were they not able to come out," the court had asked.

The court also directed the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to appoint a senior officer to oversee the CBI's investigation into the criminal case.

