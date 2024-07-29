Delhi Coaching Centre Incident: MCD Seals 13 Coaching Centres in Old Rajinder Nagar After Students Death

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated measures against unauthorized coaching centres and announced the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the basement flooding incident at a coaching institute, which resulted in the deaths of three civil services aspirants, according to an official statement on Sunday.

A team from the civic body arrived in the Old Rajinder Nagar area to shut down several illegal coaching centre basements, as stated by the Delhi government. By late Sunday night, approximately 13 such centres had been sealed during the operation.

These included IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS. "These coaching centres were found to be operating in basements in violation of rules and they were sealed on the spot and notices were pasted," the statement said.

The Rau's IAS Study Circle, the site of Saturday's incident, has been sealed by the police. Last year, the MCD conducted a survey of coaching centres following a major fire at an institute in Mukherjee Nagar, another prominent coaching hub in north Delhi.

"To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms," the official said. Three civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died after a library housed in the basement of Rau's IAS centre got inundated in a heavy rain Saturday night and reportedly led to the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.