Delhi: Commuters face difficulties as severe waterlogging persists in Yamuna adjoining areas

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Following the incessant rains in the National Capital, water-logging was reported in several areas adding to the woes of the commuters.

Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of River Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Commuters were seen pushing their vehicles through waters on the ITO road while a massive traffic snarl was witnessed at NH-24 near Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction in Delhi. Also, the flood siuation in Delhi's Yamuna Bazar remained grim.

People were seen struggling amid the water logging in the Shanti Van area.

Reacting to the severe waterlogging situation, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir slammed the AAP government for not doing anything for the city's infrustructure which according to him is the reason behind the present situation.

"It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation does not come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city," said Gambhir.

On Bela Road in Delhi's Civil Lines cars got submerged and buildings were flooded as water from overflowing Yamuna river entered the area.

The water level of Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and it was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, the official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) show.

Earlier, at 9 PM on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres. CWC had expected the water level to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 (Friday) between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. But the water level came down faster than the expectations of the Central Water Commission.

"Today at 8 PM, 57363 cusecs water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage. As per the latest forecast issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 14 at 11:30 AM, the water level at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) is expected to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM and thereafter, it is likely to decrease," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi said the water level of the Yamuna river is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metres and will take a day’s time for the situation to return to normal.

Delhi Government also said that a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far.

"25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters. 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high levels of river water and consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc," an official statement issued by the Delhi government said.

Earlier today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the work to open 5 gates of Yamuna Barrage and said that they are trying to get these gates opened and bring the situation back to normal.

In the wake of the prevailing situation in the national capital, CM Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private schools were being closed in areas where people were grappling with extensive flooding and waterlogging.

In addition, Delhi's Directorate of Education, too, ordered all government and private schools to close immediately where there is a danger of flood, without waiting for orders.

