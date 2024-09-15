Delhi Cong welcomes Kejriwal's decision to resign, questions two-day delay

New Delhi, Sep 15 Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign but questioned the two-day delay in doing so.

Reacting to the announcement, Yadav said, "We will welcome Kejriwal's decision. It is a good move, even though a bit late."

"But I don't understand why he is waiting two days to resign. If you have to resign, you should do it immediately. We have been demanding better administration, and the government cannot be run from jail," he further said.

Adding that while it's never too late for change, Devender Yadav said, "I would have been happier if this decision had been taken two, four, or five months ago when the people of Delhi were facing problems."

CM Kejriwal announced that he would resign in two days and called for early elections in November, sparking a political stir.

He also announced that another AAP leader will be the Chief Minister till the elections conclude. He said the decision about the new CM will be taken in a few days.

"I am ready for Agni Pariksha," said CM Kejriwal, adding, "Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away."

"After 2-3 days, there will be a meeting in which we will decide the CM. I and Manish Sisodia are going to 'Janta ki adalat,' and our future is in your hands," he added.

Two days after he was granted bail and walked out of prison after six months, the Delhi Chief Minister launched an all-out attack against the Narendra Modi government and said it "was more dictatorial than the British".

