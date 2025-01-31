Delhi Congress chief campaigns in Badli, promises to remove garbage mountain

New Delhi, Jan 31 Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Friday stepped up his campaign in the Badli constituency, promising to rid voters of inhuman conditions due to dirty drinking water, garbage dumps and toxic air.

In the February 5 Assembly election, Yadav is pitted against Deepak Chaudhary of the BJP and Ajesh Yadav of the AAP in the constituency in northwest Delhi.

Addressing an election rally, the Delhi Congress chief said that he was committed to fulfill all the promises made in the Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections and remove the garbage mountain at the landfill site in Bhalswa.

He said the Badli Assembly had not witnessed any development in the past 10 years under the AAP rule.

Yadav said that the Congress is committed to honour all its five major guarantees, as assured by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

These guarantees include Rs 2,500 per month for women under Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh life-long health insurance scheme, Rs 8,500 monthly stipend for educated unemployed youth for their skill development by taking up apprenticeship jobs in private companies, Rs 500 LPG cylinder and free ration kit per household and 300 units of free power.

He also promised benefits of schemes announced in the Congress manifesto for the people of Uttaranchal, minorities, Muslims, Jains, Punjabis and every other caste and community who have made Badli their home.

On Friday, Yadav held public meetings at Mesarwali Colony, near the Masjid, Valmiki Mohalla and Harijan colony (Bhalswa). He also held padayatras at ITI JJ clusters, K2 Block, Jahangirpuri, E Block, Yadav Nagar, E Block, Landi Wali Gali, Shivpuri and Teacher Colony.

Yadav said that he had done a lot of development in Badli when he was the MLA of the area, and continued to nurse the constituency even when he was not the MLA.

He said that the Kejriwal government had totally neglected Badli, and his failure to fulfill the election promise of clearing the landfill site at Bhalswa has posed grave danger to the life of the people living in the areas.

Yadav said that Kejriwal, who was the Chief Minister when he visited the Bhalswa landfill site on March 17, 2023, along with then Mayor Shelly Oberoi, had asserted that the garbage mounds will be cleared by March 2024, but even two years after the MCD elections, the Bhalswa landfill has only grown bigger.

Yadav said that the Congress manifesto had outlined specific plans to flatten the mountain of garbage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor