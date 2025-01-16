Delhi Congress offers 300 units of free power, Rs 500 LPG cylinder

New Delhi, Jan 16 Ahead of the Assembly elections on February 5, the Delhi Congress on Thursday said it would increase the free monthly electricity limit from 200 units to 300 units and give LPG cylinder at Rs 500, apart from a monthly free ration kit offering 6 kg rice and other essentials if it comes to power in the national capital.

Urging for a change of regime in Delhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told voters in the Capital that just like his state the Congress will deliver all the five guarantees for welfare of the poor in Delhi also.

Addressing a press conference along with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Reddy highlighted that the Metro train given to Delhi under the government of Sheila Dikshit has become a model for the entire country.

“Delhi has the longest Metro and it was built by the Congress,” he said, highlighting Dikshit government's initiatives on promoting CNG-driven vehicles and building flyovers.

“Look at the poor state of Delhi ever since the Congress has lost power. Since then, Arvind Kejriwal has been the CM thrice and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also won three terms but the situation in the city has only gotten worse,” said Reddy.

The poisonous air in Delhi is such a scary scenario for people yet Kejriwal and Modiji are busy only making hollow promises, reducing the national capital a “failure”, he said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said that nearly 17 lakh families in Delhi will benefit from the Rs 500 LPG cylinder every month.

A monthly ration kit containing 5 kg rice, 2 kg sugar, 1 litre cooking oil, 6 kg pulses and 250 gm tea will also be given free to all the poor, said Yadav, hoping that this will help women focus on educating their kids rather than worrying about arranging ration.

"The Congress will fulfil its five guarantees, like it has done in Telangana, if it will be elected to power in Delhi," he said, promising that the first Cabinet meeting of the new Congress government will pass the proposals for the welfare of the poor.

He also reminded voters about the Delhi Congress’ guarantee of giving Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women, Rs 8,500 monthly financial internship and assistance to educated, jobless youth and Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all Delhiites.

Delhi Assembly elections to pick a 70-member House will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8. The Congress has no legislator in the outgoing Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor