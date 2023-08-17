Delhi cop suffers injuries from 'Chinese manjha' on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 17 A Delhi Police constable allegedly became a victim of the 'Chinese manjha' (kite string) when he was returning home from his duty on Independence Day.

The constable identified as Ram Bharosi sustained injuries on his neck. However, his condition is now said to be stable.

According to a senior official, on August 15 at around 9:00 a.m., Constable (Executive) Ram Bharosi posted at RK Puram police station finished his duty and left for his home in Delhi's Palam. "On his way home, on his Scooty via Ring Road, Palam Airport, and the Cantonment side of Palam-Dwarka road, he suddenly encountered a kite string," the official added.

"He sustained injuries on his neck and left hand from the manjha (string)... We are in the process of verifying the facts, determining the precise location of the incident, and identifying the type of string that caused the injury," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor