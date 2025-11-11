Delhi cop who first witnessed blast records statement: Heard loud explosion, saw vehicles on fire

New Delhi, Nov 11 A police official, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kotwali Police Station following the Delhi blast, has mentioned in the report that he was in the area when the explosion occurred and quickly rushed to the scene with his staff to assist the injured and transport them to the hospital.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

The case was registered in the Kotwali Police Station under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The report was filed based on the statement of Sub-Inspector Vinod Nayan of the Red Fort police post, sources said.

According to sources, SI Vinod Nayan stated in the FIR that he was present at the police post when the blast occurred.

"I heard a loud explosion... I came outside and saw vehicles on fire. I then informed my senior officer and the control room... I, along with my staff, rushed the injured to the hospital," Nayan mentioned in the FIR.

Meanwhile, as part of heightened security measures, the Delhi Police have closed Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila Metro Station for public movement due to ongoing security operations in the area.

The Delhi Police are continuing to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the blast, emphasising that all possible angles are being examined.

High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

This incident also came just hours after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two Jammu and Kashmir doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

