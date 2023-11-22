Delhi court convicts man for sexual assault, harassment of two minor girls

New Delhi, Nov 22 A Delhi court has convicted a man for committing sexual assault and sexual harassment against two minor girls, deeming the prosecution's evidence as cogent, trustworthy, consistent, corroborative, and inspiring confidence.

Assistant Sessions Judge Kumar Rajat convicted Shrikant under Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 509.

Shrikant was accused of sexually assaulting one minor girl and sexually harassing another residing in a women's welfare institution on December 14, 2014.

The judge underscored the essence of a woman's modesty, pointing out the accused's culpable intention as crucial. He noted that both intention and knowledge could be attributed to Shrikant, who deliberately used criminal force against the first minor girl without her consent.

Noting that the accused had no known relation to the victim and lacked a bona fide reason for the act, the court found Shrikant guilty of intentionally insulting the modesty of the first minor girl.

Similarly, the court noted that Shrikant had called the second minor girl to a secluded place, offering her money and making inappropriate remarks. This, the court ruled, amounted to intentionally insulting the modesty of a woman.

The judge commended the credibility of the witnesses, stating that the first minor girl's corroboration of facts, her identification of the accused in court, and the consistency of her statement were crucial.

The second victim's testimony regarding sexual harassment was also considered consistent, with the court inferring "sexual intent" from Shrikant's actions. The judge said that there was no apparent reason for the minor girls to falsely implicate Shrikant.

Concluding the verdict, the court stated: "The evidence led by prosecution is cogent, trustworthy, consistent, corroborative and inspires confidence. Thus, the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against accused Shrikant."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor