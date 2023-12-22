Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Excise Policy Scam Case

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue court in the national capital, Delhi, dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal rejected the bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had adjourned its proceedings and stated that it would pronounce the verdict on AAP's Sanjay Singh's bail application on December 22. During the arguments on Sanjay Singh's bail application, his counsel mentioned contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses regarding paying bribes to Singh, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Sanjay Singh's application, asserting that the probe was still underway, and if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence the witnesses. The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.

The ED alleges that Sanjay Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, for monetary considerations. Sanjay Singh has rejected the claim and denied any wrongdoing.