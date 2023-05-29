Delhi court directs authorities to ensure safety of Deepak Boxer while producing in UP

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday sent Deepak Pahal alias Boxer into judicial custody after interrogation by the special cell in a murder case.

The court has also directed the authorities to ensure his safety and security while being produced in Courts in UP.

Deepak alias Boxer was produced before the court under heavy security after the expiry of five days of police remand.

He was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on May 23 in a murder case in the Aman Vihar area of the year 2020.

He was arrested from Tihar jail where he was sent to judicial custody in another case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria remanded Deepak Boxer in judicial custody till June 12.

The court has directed the jail superintendent and DCP DAP III Battalion to ensure the safety and security of Deepak Boxer while producing him before the court in UP. He may be produced with handcuffs to ensure his proper safety.

Advocate Virender Mual and Abhishek K Thakur, counsels for the accused stated that he has received a threat to his life and apprehends that he will be shot dead while being produced before Court in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation officer (IO) moved an application seeking judicial custody of the accused.

On May 24, while seeking custody, Delhi Police submitted before the court the custodial interrogation of the accused is required to investigate the matter. Two accused Dinesh Mathur alias Karala and Lilu had already been arrested.

It was also submitted that the mobile phone was allegedly used in the murder. He is to be interrogated regarding the procurement of weapons used in the murder. He is to be taken to Haryana and Rajasthan.

Deepak Boxer was deported from Mexico in a joint operation of the FBI and Delhi police. He had fled to Mexico and was absconding in several cases registered against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor