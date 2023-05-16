Delhi court directs Police Commissioner to install CCTVs on accident-prone areas

New Delhi, May 16 A Delhi court has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to collaborate with civic agencies and take necessary steps to install CCTV cameras at locations where accidents are frequent.

The court has emphasised the need for setting up high-resolution cameras and urged the Commissioner to make sincere efforts to implement them in these accident-prone areas.

In addition, the court has requested a detailed report on traffic management from the Delhi top cop, in light of the alarming number of road accidents leading to fatalities and injuries. The specified areas identified by the court include NH-8, Ring Road, and Dhaula Kuan.

Shefali Barnala Tandon, the presiding officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, was hearing a case where Vipin Kumar, an inspector, had filed an application seeking directives for civic agencies to install CCTV cameras at NH-8, Ring Road, and Dhaula Kuan.

The application was filed by Station House Officer Kumar during the hearing of a case registered at Delhi Cantonment police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

"On perusal of data, out of 35 fatal accident cases, 21 remained unsolved in the year 2022 besides other unsolved accidental cases," the application stated.

In its order on May 8, the judge said that alarming, most of the road accident cases can be solved by making use of technology and hi-technology devices including CCTV Cameras having high resolution to capture the relevant details of an accident, which should be installed at major traffic areas on the roads of Delhi and specially in the accident-prone areas.

"Accordingly, Commissioner of Police, Delhi is directed to have meeting(s) with Civic Agencies i.e. NHAI, PWD, Delhi Cantonment Board etc. for installation of CCTV cameras at NH-8, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan etc. and make sincere efforts that high-resolution CCTV cameras are installed at the aforesaid places at the earliest so that most of the accidental cases can be worked out," the order read.

