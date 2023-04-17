Delhi court directs to keep gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail, produce him tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 17 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday directed the authorities to keep Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar Jail and produce him before it tomorrow.

He was to be produced before the court in an NIA case. He was being brought from Bathinda Jail, Punjab.

The court of Principal District and Sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma was informed that Punjab Police and other agencies are on the way to Delhi and will not be able to reach here within Court hours.

Thereafter the court ordered them to take him to Jail and produce him tomorrow morning before the court.

The court has also directed the jail authorities to ensure the safety and security of Lawrence Bishnoi as he is a high-risk accused.

The court on April 11 issued a production warrant to produce Lawrence Bishnoi in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under section related to Waging war against the State, conspiracy to wage war against the State, sections 17, 18, 18 B and 38 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The above case is pending before the NIA court. The charge sheet has already been filed.

He has also been named in other criminal cases.

