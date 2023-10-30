Delhi court dismisses AAP MLA's appeal against conviction in principal's assault case

New Delhi, Oct 30 A Delhi court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by Seelampur Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Abdul Rehman and his wife Asma against their conviction in a case of allegedly assaulting a school principal in 2009.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal had convicted the couple on April 29 under charges of assaulting and criminally intimidating.

Jaspal had, however, given them the benefit of probation for a year imposing a condition of maintaining peace and good behaviour, and refraining from any criminal activity.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Monday also dismissed an appeal by the victim Razia Begum, who had approached the court contesting for the enhancement of the punishment.

Asma, according to the prosecution, had slapped Begum for not allowing the former’s daughter to commute to the school by a scooter, and for not being able to make provisions for safe parking of the vehicle.

Begum has also alleged that Rehman, along with other individuals, had entered the school premises unacceptably and had threatened to kill her, abused her with an intention to outrage her modesty.

