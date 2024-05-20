Delhi Court Extends BRS MLC K Kavitha’s Judicial Custody Till June 3 in Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, May 20 extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha till June 3 in alleged money laundering case linked with Delhi excise policy.

Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on Kavitha's plea seeking bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The court had also sought the CBI's response to her plea challenging CBI arrest and the trial court order remanding her to CBI custody. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma fixed the matter for May 24, 2024. On the same day, the hearing of K Kavitha's bail plea in the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) case was also fixed.