Delhi court extends custody of two accused in Delhi blast case

New Delhi, Dec 26 A court here on Friday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of two accused in the Red Fort bomb blast case that killed 11 persons and injured several others last month.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the NIA to probe the accused Yasir Ahmad Dar for 10 more days, while the custody of the other accused, Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla, was extended for eight days.

According to the NIA, Yasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, is the ninth accused to be arrested in the case.

He was arrested from New Delhi under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

"NIA investigations have revealed Yasir's active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations," the agency had said earlier.

The NIA has also claimed that Yasir was in close contact with other accused persons in the case, including Dr. Umar Nabi, the deceased perpetrator of the bombing, and Mufti Irfan.

Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla of Baramulla, who is the eighth accused in the case, was arrested by an NIA team from Delhi on December 9.

As per the agency, he had knowingly harboured Umar Nabi by providing him logistical support and is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terror attack.

The NIA has said that it is continuing its investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the deadly blast and is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all its links.

Earlier this month, the agency conducted extensive searches at the premises of several accused and suspects in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, seizing digital devices and other incriminating materials.

These were preceded by similar searches at the premises of prime accused Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Gania and Dr. Shaheen Saeed in Haryana's Faridabad.

The probe agency has said that further investigation in the case is underway.

