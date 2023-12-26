Delhi Court Extends ED Custody for Vivo-India Executives in Money Laundering Probe

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of three executives from Vivo-India by two days in connection with a money laundering probe involving the Chinese smartphone maker and others. Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami granted the extension upon the ED's application for Interim CEO of Vivo-India, Hong Xuquan (alias Terry), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya, and consultant Hemant Munjal, PTI reported.

According to reports, the accused appeared in court following the expiration of their earlier three-day ED custody. They were initially taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier, the ED arrested four individuals, including mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen (alias Andrew Kuang), and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik. The four are currently in judicial custody. The ED had filed a charge-sheet against them in a special PMLA court in Delhi, which the court recently acknowledged.