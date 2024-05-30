Delhi Court Extends Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody in Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court has prolonged the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia until July 6 in connection with the excise policy case under investigation by the CBI. Sisodia, a prominent political figure, has been ensnared in the legal proceedings pertaining to alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

Sisodia's involvement in the excise policy case has drawn significant attention, given his position and influence in Delhi's political landscape. The CBI as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the "scam". Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year.