Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 22

New Delhi, July 15 A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till July 22 in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

In a related development, Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kumar, last week, withdrew himself from hearing Sisodia’s bail pleas.

At the outset, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, leading a three-judge Bench, informed senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, about Justice Kumar's recusal.

“Dr Singhvi, my brother Justice Kumar will not like to hear this matter for personal reasons,” said Justice Khanna.

Ultimately, the bail pleas were directed to be listed in the week commencing July 15 before a different Bench after obtaining the directions of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who is the master of the roster.

Last month, the apex court had disposed of the former Deputy CM’s pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, made an undertaking that the final charge sheet/complaint in the liquor policy case would be filed by July 3.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to the senior AAP leader, saying that he failed to pass the triple test for grant of bail in the corruption case and the twin conditions required under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the High Court, however, clarified that he could continue to meet his ailing wife every week, on the same terms as set earlier by the trial court.

In March, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions filed by Sisodia against the dismissal of his review pleas against its 2023 verdict denying him bail in connection with the liquor policy case.

In its judgment delivered on October 30, 2023, the top court denied bail to Sisodia but said that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had on April 30, refused to grant bail to Sisodia who was seeking regular bail a second time. During the trial court’s decision to deny bail, it was noted that delays in the case proceedings were largely due to actions attributable to Sisodia himself, dismissing his claims of undue delay.

