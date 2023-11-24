Delhi court extends Sanjay Singh's judicial custody till Dec 4

New Delhi, Nov 24 A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh by 10 days in connection with a money laundering case into the now-scrapped excise policy.

He was produced before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.

Seeking bail in the case, Singh has also moved an application, which is likely to come up for hearing on November 25.

Singh's counsel Mohd Irshad said that the bail application was filed in the court’s registry.

While the judge extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4, he noted investigating officer's submission that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly, within prescribed time.

Last time, the judge had allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as a Member of Parliament.

The judge had directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar, Punjab, in a defamation case there.

Earlier, Judge Nagpal had allowed Singh to sign certain cheques as he requested to do so for his family expenses, and other work he is obliged to do as a Member of Parliament.

The concerned jail authorities were directed to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including from his private doctor. "Court sees no reason to refuse private treatment to the accused. Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge had said.

Singh, who had moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest and remand, was denied any relief as Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma dismissed his plea calling it premature. Singh then moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order that upheld his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On October 13, Singh had told Judge Nagpal that the ED has become an 'entertainment department'. The judge had directed him not to discuss unrelated matters or give speeches inside the court, or he will ask for his production through video conferencing from now on.

The financial probe agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area. Singh was arrested under Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

