Delhi court frames charges against ex-Cong MP in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi, Aug 24 A Delhi court has framed charges against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including that of rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity (armed robbery), promoting enmity between religious groups, and causing hurt, in a case related to the burning of a Gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Calling him the principal abettor, the charges were framed by Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court.

The court found sufficient oral and documentary evidence presented by the prosecution to support the contention that an unlawful assembly consisting of a large mob with weapons had gathered near a gurudwara in Delhi's Nawada area on November 1, 1984.

However, while Kumar was charged as a part of this mob, he was discharged of the charge of murder (under Section 302 of IPC) in a separate incident on November 2, 1984, which resulted in two deaths and several injuries outside the Congress party office in Uttam Nagar.

Regarding the November 1 incident, the court observed that Kumar had prima facie instigated other unidentified members of the mob to commit illegal acts, including burning down the gurdwara, damaging or looting articles, burning homes, and inflicting injuries on individuals.

The mob's objective was to set the gurdwara on fire, loot its contents, destroy Sikh residences, and harm or kill Sikhs in retaliation for the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

