Delhi court grants bail to an accused in 2020 riots case

New Delhi, Dec 6 A Delhi court has granted bail to one Surender Nath Yadav, an accused in four cases related to the 2020 north-east Delhi communal riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala pointed out the change in circumstances since the rejection of Yadav's previous bail application and cited the release of his co-accused on bail as grounds for parity.

The judge noted that the investigation into the cases involving Yadav was complete, with charge sheets already filed.

Importantly, the role attributed to Yadav was deemed not more serious than that of his co-accused, who were already granted bail.

"In light of the change in circumstances since the rejection of Yadav's first bail plea in September this year, and on the ground of parity itself, I find the applicant to be entitled to bail," the judge said.

As a condition for release, the court directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor