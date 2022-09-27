Delhi court grants bail to MCD official in bribery case

New Delhi, Sep 27 A Delhi court has granted bail to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe.

The accused Vinod Kumar was apprehended on August 24 and sent to judicial custody since then.

Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Courts, Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra, on Monday, granted bail to the accused on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount.

Noting that the applicant is in judicial custody since August 24 and the statement of complainant under Cr.P.C. Section 164 has already been recorded, the court said in the order that his custodial interrogation is not required.

The 54-year-old MCD official was arrested by the anti-corruption branch while he was allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

Lawyer Namit Saxena, appearing for the accused, argued that there was no evidence of any demand being made regarding the alleged bribe, and that the custody was unwarranted.

According to the complaint filed by RK Puram resident Asif Khan, Kumar and another person were harassing him to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month for running an automobile repair shop on the footpath in RK Puram Sector-7.

