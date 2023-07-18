Delhi court grants interim bail to former WFI chief in sexual harassment case

New Delhi, July 18 Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Wrestling Chief of India, in connection with allegations of sexual harassment made by the country’s leading female wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also granted interim bail to Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of Singh.

Appearing for accused persons, Advocate Rajeev Mohan suvmitted before court that since the charge sheet is before arrest, he is filing bail bonds.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police said that “We (Delhi Police) have not arrested him. We leave it to my lord. Condition must be there... I oppose it with condition that he shouldn't influence witness.”

ACMM Jaspal has posted the matter for hearing arguments on regular bail plea on Thursday.

The court had on July 7 summoned Singh and Tomar in the case.

It took note of the charge sheet filed in the case, responding to the claims made by six women wrestlers who have accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment and intimidation.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

