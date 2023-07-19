Delhi court grants interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar on medical grounds

New Delhi, July 19 A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail for a week on health grounds to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar who has been accused of beating to death a former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar was dealing with Kumar's interim bail application filed citing his torn ligament and surgery to be performed on July 26. Kumar has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

"Keeping in view the present medical condition of the applicant or accused, it is ordered that he be released on interim bail for a period of one week, from July 23 to July 30," the judge said.

The court also asked Kumar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount.

"It is further important to mention that a medical status report was also called from the office of the jail superintendent concerned and a detailed report has been received which shows that applicant Sushil Kumar was also referred to the Sports Injury Centre at Safdarjung Hospital," the court said.

The court said the documents prepared at Safdarjung Hospital (and verified by the IO) showed that Kumar was suffering from a partial ACL tear in his right knee and needed elective surgery for the same.

The judge said that at least two security personnel would be present with him all the time, keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering Kumar's safety and security.

"He (Sushil Kumar) is further directed not to threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with evidence or indulge in any such crime. The applicant/accused shall share his phone's live location as and when required by the IO," the court said.

Kumar, along with others, is accused of assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Dhankar, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium, on May 4, 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

In October last year, the court had framed charges against Kumar and 17 others, setting the stage for their trial.

Dhankar, who was murdered, had succumbed to injuries and, according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

The court framed charges against Kumar and other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

