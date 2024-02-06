Delhi court grants transit remand of suspected LeT operative to J&K Police

New Delhi, Feb 6 A Delhi court on Tuesday granted transit remand of Riyaz Ahmad Rather, an alleged member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module, to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Riyaz, a retired army man from J&K's Kupwara district, was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 4 from the New Delhi railway station.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh approved the transit remand following an application moved by the J&K Police, stating that Riyaz is required for investigation in the case.

According to the police, Riyaz played a significant role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC). He is also allegedly associated with a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara district.

Riyaz, who retired from the Indian Army in January 2023, is accused of conspiring with others to facilitate the transfer of arms and ammunition from terrorist handlers from across the LoC.

