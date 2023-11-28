Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case

New Delhi, Nov 28 A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh's bail application in connection with a money laundering case into the now-scrapped excise policy.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court has asked the ED to file a reply by December 6.

The judge has also asked the central probe agency to supply copy of the reply to the accused.

On November 24, the court had extended Singh's judicial custody by 10 days.

While the judge had extended Singh's judicial custody till December 4, he had noted investigating officer's submission that the charge sheet against the accused is likely to be filed shortly, within prescribed time.

Earlier, the judge had allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as an MP.

The judge had directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar in a defamation case there.

Judge Nagpal had also allowed Singh to sign certain cheques as he requested to do so for his family expenses, and other work he is obliged to do as an MP.

The concerned jail authorities were directed to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including from his private doctor.

"Court sees no reason to refuse private treatment to the accused. Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge had said.

Singh, who had moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest and remand, was denied any relief as Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma dismissed his plea calling it premature.

He then moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order that upheld his arrest and remand by the ED.

On October 13, Singh had told Judge Nagpal that the ED has become an 'entertainment department'.

The judge had directed him not to discuss unrelated matters or give speeches inside the court, or he will ask for his production through video conferencing from now on.

The financial probe agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area.

Singh was arrested under Sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

